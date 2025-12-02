Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,902 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $652,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 542.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.