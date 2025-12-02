Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Brian Mandell Sells 25,500 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,571,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,593.52. This trade represents a 30.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0%

PSX stock opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

