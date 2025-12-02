Progressive (NYSE:PGR) CFO John Sauerland Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CFO John Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGR opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.89. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

