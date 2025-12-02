Progressive (NYSE:PGR) CFO John Sauerland Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CFO John Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Progressive Price Performance
PGR opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.89. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on PGR
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.