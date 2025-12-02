Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $675,802,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $404,288,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $452.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.32.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

