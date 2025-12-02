RB Global (NYSE:RBA) versus Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -10.83% -11.75% -8.46% RB Global 9.46% 9.42% 4.18%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $139.24 million 0.87 -$10.06 million ($0.17) -8.82 RB Global $4.53 billion 4.02 $413.10 million $2.09 46.95

This table compares Expensify and RB Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Expensify and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 1 1 2 0 2.25 RB Global 0 2 6 0 2.75

Expensify presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. RB Global has a consensus target price of $122.88, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. Given Expensify’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than RB Global.

Volatility and Risk

Expensify has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RB Global beats Expensify on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.