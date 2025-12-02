REX American Resources Corporation $REX Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,316,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,824,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REX stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.72. REX American Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

