Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $6,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 480,949 shares in the company, valued at $58,353,542.17. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

