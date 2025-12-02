Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 612,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $6,095,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 109,135 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.47.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
