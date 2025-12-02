Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 612,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $6,095,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 109,135 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.