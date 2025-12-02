Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,522 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $88,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $119,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $25,004.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,926.43. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,936.62. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,853 shares of company stock valued at $112,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $718.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.