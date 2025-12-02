Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.88 and traded as low as GBX 369.80. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 373.40, with a volume of 906,622 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TATE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 590 to GBX 390 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 460.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 388.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 483.88.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Foots bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £59,200. Also, insider Nick Hampton bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, with a total value of £92,250. Over the last three months, insiders bought 56,000 shares of company stock worth $20,995,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

