The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $450,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BK stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

