The Progressive Corporation $PGR is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 13.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR
Progressive Price Performance
PGR opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.89. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.