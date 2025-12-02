The Progressive Corporation $PGR is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 13.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.89. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

