The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Holdings Lowered by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total transaction of $2,637,911.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,665.08. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.