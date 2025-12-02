The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,413,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,603,799 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,167,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $856,582,000 after buying an additional 3,162,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

