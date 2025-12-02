Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,533 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $112.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSEM. Susquehanna raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

