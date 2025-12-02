Twilio Inc. $TWLO Stake Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,724,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Twilio were worth $338,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,877,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,231.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,097,695 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after purchasing an additional 553,043 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17,371.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 547,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. FBN Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $186,645.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,661.12. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,515 shares of company stock worth $4,673,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

