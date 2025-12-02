UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,739,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,177,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $634,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,357,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,595,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,669 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,149 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676,829 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $42.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

