Udemy, Inc. $UDMY Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,313,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,663,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,747,000 after buying an additional 1,156,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 205,104 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 263,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 96.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 502,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 246,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $740.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,707.24. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

