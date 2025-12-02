Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.