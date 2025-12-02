VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,264,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,538,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of VCI Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VCI Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $106.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter.

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

