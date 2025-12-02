Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,586.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,972,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after buying an additional 1,855,400 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after buying an additional 288,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9,595.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,419,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 871,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

