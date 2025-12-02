VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2025

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.39. Approximately 2,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $280.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,518.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.