VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.39. Approximately 2,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $280.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,518.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

