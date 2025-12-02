VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.39. Approximately 2,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $280.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
