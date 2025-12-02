W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1,009.43.

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $944.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,002.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,208.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

