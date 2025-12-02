Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,200 and last traded at GBX 8,313.06. 25,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 3,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,340.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 9,600 to GBX 9,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,700.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

About Wheaton Precious Metals

The stock has a market cap of £37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,822.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,246.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company.

