44,909 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $277.49 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.27 and its 200-day moving average is $272.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

