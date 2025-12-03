846,269 Shares in Aramark $ARMK Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at $135,218,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Aramark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,037,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,059,000 after buying an additional 1,582,890 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,499,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $37,476,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aramark by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Aramark in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

