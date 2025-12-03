A Lorne Weil Acquires 50,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) Chairman A Lorne Weil bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 572,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,172.81. This trade represents a 9.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a net margin of 18.78%.The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSE

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.