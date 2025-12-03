AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $224.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.60. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.61 billion, a PE ratio of 170.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

