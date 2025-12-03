Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Financial Analysis

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $359.69 million 7.21 $21.65 million $0.12 165.02 CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A

Profitability

CBL & Associates Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 4.21% 0.63% 0.36% CBL & Associates Properties 22.57% 41.03% 4.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.10%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Acadia Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

