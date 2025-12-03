Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 3,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

