Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,541 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

JPM stock opened at $307.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.