Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Trading 3.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 163,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 599,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9769.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akanda to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Akanda in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akanda currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Akanda Stock Up 3.4%

About Akanda

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

