Alberto Lavandeira Purchases 3,500,000 Shares of Black Dragon Gold (ASX:BDG) Stock

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG – Get Free Report) insider Alberto Lavandeira bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$227,500.00.

Alberto Lavandeira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Alberto Lavandeira bought 1,662,255 shares of Black Dragon Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$86,437.26.

The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Black Dragon Gold Company Profile

Black Dragon Gold Corp. operates as a junior mining company. It holds 100% interest in the Salave gold project with 5 mining concessions and associated extensions covering 662 ha, and an investigation permit covering another 2,655 ha located in Asturias, Spain; and 100% interest in the Marlee gold project with 3 permits covering 481 km2 located in the Yilgarn Craton area of Western Australia.

