Ali Hedayat Sells 7,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $509,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,864.74. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $73.13.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.