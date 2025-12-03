Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

