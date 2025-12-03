Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.43. 4,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 5.09% of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

