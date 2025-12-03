Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $64.39. Approximately 16,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 32,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a market cap of $335.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 121,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

