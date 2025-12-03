Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $48.24. Approximately 15,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 21,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $425.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.