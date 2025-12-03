Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $48.24. Approximately 15,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 21,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $425.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

