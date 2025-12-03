Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $26.8440. 31,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 55,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

