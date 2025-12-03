Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 29,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,480,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Alta Global Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alta Global Group stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Alta Global Group Company Profile

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

