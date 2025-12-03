Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,987 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,493,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average is $223.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

