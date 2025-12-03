Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/1/2025 – Clover Health Investments had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Clover Health Investments had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – Clover Health Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – Clover Health Investments had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/15/2025 – Clover Health Investments was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/6/2025 – Clover Health Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.10 to $3.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2025 – Clover Health Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/21/2025 – Clover Health Investments was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2025 – Clover Health Investments had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
