ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Shares Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.6675.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

