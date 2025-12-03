Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Trading Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.2121 and last traded at $0.2040. Approximately 3,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1887.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

