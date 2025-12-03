ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $28.39. 8,079,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.14.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- What is a support level?
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.