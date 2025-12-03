Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $178.10. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.89.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
