ATS (TSE:ATS) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.79 and last traded at C$35.26. 123,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 215,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.38.

ATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on ATS from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -705.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.12.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of C$728.46 million during the quarter.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

