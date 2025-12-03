Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.8688 and last traded at $0.8888. 96,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 152,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8967.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Australian Oilseeds in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. Australian Oilseeds had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 104.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Australian Oilseeds stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 244,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Australian Oilseeds as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

See Also

