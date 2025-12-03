Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.62. Approximately 11,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXC. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $786,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

