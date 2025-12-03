B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.56. 24,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 32,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

